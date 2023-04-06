Will AK Antony Quit Congress Too? Son Anil Antony Answers After Joining BJP

In a massive jolt for the Indian National Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader and former Defence minister AK Antony's son Anil Antony on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi. This development has raised speculation that AK Antony might join the saffron party. Now, his son has answered it.

Addressing a press conference after joining BJP in presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan, Anil Antony said that he shares a good relationship with his father. The former Congress leader also said that he has taken the right step.

"All of us are very different people. He is my father so we have a good relationship. He is the person I love and respect the most in my life but this is not about personalities, this is about differences in opinions and ideas. And I strongly believe that I have taken the right step. But my respect and love for my father will always remain the same. There is no question of any politics in my family," Anil Antony said.

Anil Antony hits out at Congress

Anil, who headed Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's Digital Media cell, slammed the Congress leadership for working for a "particular family" and stressed that he would work for the people.

"Many of the Congress leaders believe that their duty is to work for a particular family but I believe that my duty is to work for the people. PM Modi has a clear vision to make India a developed country in the next 25 years," he said.

Anil Antony had quit Congress after criticising the party's stand on the controversial documentary film of the BBC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had resigned from Congress after allegedly receiving threats over his objection to the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Welcoming Antony into the party, Union Minister Piyush Goyal called him a "very grounded political worker" who was convinced that the saffron party cares for the country.

"He's a multi-faceted personality. I was very impressed when I saw the credentials of Shree Anil Antony Ji," the union minister added.