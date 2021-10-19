Will Akali Dal Join BJP-Amarinder Alliance For Punjab Polls? Badal Advisor's Big Statement

After Captain Amarinder Singh announced a spectacular re-entry into the political battlefield of Punjab and a potential alliance with BJP, Shiromani Akal Dal (SAD) on Tuesday weighed in on the dynamics, and whether a return of the party into the BJP-led NDA was possible. Speaking to Republic TV, SAD supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal's advisor Harcharan Singh Bains remarked that while it was too early to comment, the Akali Dal could consider joining BJP if a resolution on Farm Laws was arrived at.

Harcharan Singh Bains told Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, "To comment on that, we will have to see what the agenda is and what are the details of that. We don't have enough details to comment yet. Our discord with the BJP was on the Farm Laws, if they are able to satisfy farmers, if such a thing happens, we can consider it. The BJP-Akali issue has mainly been on farmers, if there is a solution, it (relationship) can go back. There has been no contact with BJP yet, we will see the details first."

Captain Amarinder to float a new party; hopeful of alliance with BJP

In a major development, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that he will form his own party in the state, days after quitting Congress following an internal tussle. "The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year," he said.

The ex-Army captain also confirmed that his party is open to making an alliance with BJP. "I will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal & external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake," Amarinder Singh said.