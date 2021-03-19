'Will Allow NEET Students In Tamil Nadu To Cheat': DMK’s KN Nehru Triggers Controversy

Former DMK minister in the heat of the moment in his campaign speech at Trichy on March 18, justified allowing students of Tamil Nadu to cheat in NEET exams. He further alleged that students in states such as Bihar and Madhya Pradesh also copied in exams and that if DMK was elected back to power, it would allow the same privileges for aspiring medical students in the state.

In his controversial and provocative address in Trichy, KN Nehru reportedly said, 'Even if we are not able to secure exemption from NEET, won't we at least allow students to copy if we were Ministers? We definitely will don't worry.'



The DMK leader referred to the widespread allegations of exam scams in the country, in particular states such as Bihar, and even retorted, 'students easily copy and cheat in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. It is allowed in these states, and then you expect only students of Tamil Nadu to be the epitome of honesty, why should they?' he said.

DMK unveils vision document at massive Trichy rally:

DMK released a 10-year vision document ahead of the polls in Trichy. The documents state that the party will strive to achieve double-digit economic growth and create 10 lakh jobs in the State. The document also covered economy, agriculture, water resources, education and healthcare infrastructure, urban development, rural development projects and other social justice empowerment measures; and more importantly, sets key target in these areas.



The manifesto, which comprises over 500 promises, promised to push the Centre to give national recognition to Thiruvalluvar's Tirukurral. The party promised to set up a separate bench to probe into the corruption charges against the AIADMK ministers and reiterated Stalin's promise to resolve grievances of the people of Tamil Nadu within 100 days of being elected to power under the campaign 'Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin'. DMK also promised to provide a live telecast of the proceeding in the Tamil Nadu Assembly when elected to power.

DMK promised to slash the rate of Aavin milk by Rs 3 in the state and also assured of including milk in the mid-day meal scheme for school-going children. Further, Stalin said that the rates of petrol and diesel would be slashed by Rs 5 and Rs 4 respectively. DMK vowed to increase the representation for women in government institutions from the existing 30% to 40%. Stalin also promised to waive the education loans of students below 30 years of age. And in the same light, both Stalin and the DMK have been relentless in their promises that it will bring in a law to abolish NEET for MBBS and BDS admissions in the state.

It is important to note that although States can amend central laws, it cannot be achieved without the consent of the Centre, which as the case during the Jallikattu ordinance as well as the TN's Central Land Acquisition Act, both of which were only passed after the Centre supported the State's movement.

Image credits: @KN_NEHRU / Twitter