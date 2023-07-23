Even since Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sacked his Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha from the Rajasthan Cabinet, Gudha has been going all guns blazing against his own government over the crime against women and corruption charges. The entire episode escalated after Gudha questioned CM Gehlot to peep inside his own state, which has been rated number-1 in the crime against women, before putting any thought on the incident in Manipur. Following his question against his own government, the chief minister sacked him from the government. However, this action against Gudha didn’t stop him and he became more vocal against Ashok Gehlot.

Amid all the political twists and turns, questions are being raised against the sacked minister that if he was really against the alleged misdeeds of his own government, why is he being vocal against his government now, after getting sacked and why not before?

Responding to the question, while speaking exclusively to Republic, sacked Minister Rajendra Gudha said that he has been speaking against his government’s misconducts, corruptions and crimes against women in the state from very past. He said, “I have been speaking against corruption in the Rajasthan government. One of the most honest MLA in Rajasthan is not coming to the state’s assembly for the past 3 years alleging misdeeds in the state. This proves the situation of corruption in the state. I have been vocal on corruption, paper leak incidents and crimes against women and will keep speaking against all these issues.” The ex-minister also added that he doesn’t have the patience as good as Sachin Pilot, who despite remaining on the prime target of the CM, kept working for the Congress party.

Minister reveals about a red diary, which had allegedly made CM Gehlot restless

Talking to Republic TV, Gudha also specifically mentioned about the red diary, which had made Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot restless, during the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax raid at one of his minister's place. He alleged that the diary could have exposed the chief minister, if it would have got in hands of the central investigating agencies. The charges by the sacked minister against the CM has resulted in a political storm in the state, which is slated to go for assembly elections in a few months.

The MLA from Udaipurwati Assembly constituency said, “We were voted to power by the people of Rajasthan, who hoped that we would do something better for them. But, see what have been done, while we remained in the government. Our state became number-1 in the incidents of women rapes in the country. Now, even then, when he was talking about Manipur and criticising the Manipur incidents, I only asked him to peep inside his own state before criticising any other state. So, in spite of doing something to fix it, he felt offended by my words. We will be going to the people in a few months for votes, and when we will be asked about crimes against women, how will we answer? Incident of Manipur should be condemned but that is an entirely different subject. Additionally, Manipur is much behind Rajasthan, when it comes to crime against women.”

Talking about the controversial red diary, Gudha said, “I helped CM Gehlot when he and his government was in crisis in Rajasthan. I had brought out that diary from Minister and Chairman of RTDC (Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation) Dharmendra Rathore’s place amid the ED and the IT department raids, which would have resulted in a massive political crisis for the Gehlot government. CM called me repeatedly and asked me to get that diary removed from Dharmendra Rathore’s place at any cost. But, now after using me, he sacked me. He is best at using and throwing people.”

He even added that CM Gehlot considered Sachin Pilot as his prime opposition and targeted his supporters for the past 4 and half years, but even then Sachin Pilot kept patience. Gudha said, “In Rajasthan there is Gehlot Congress in operation. Home Ministry, Finance Ministry, Rajasthan Congress, everything is in the hands of Gehlot Sahab. Party operates according to him.”