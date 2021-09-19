Will Amarinder Singh Stay In Cong, Start A Party, Or Join Another? Captain Answers Arnab

After Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation as Punjab Chief Minister after loyally serving the Congress party for decades, he spoke with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, revealing his viewpoint and the reasoning for sudden resignation. While being asked about his future in politics, Captain Amarinder Singh attested that he was a soldier and was not ready to hang up his sword yet; that he would remain politically active in the upcoming 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections and that he would speak to his aides and friends on what to do.

'It's too soon to speak about my future," says Amarinder Singh

Capt. Amarinder Singh while speaking on his future in politics took reference from his days at the Army and maintained that the fighting spirit still burned within him. He said that it was too soon to speak about his future and a decision could only be taken after proper consultation with his colleagues and fellow mates.

'I don't know myself. Dum toh hai, I've been an Armyman, I'm wearing my regimental turban. But which line I'm going to go, I cannot say. I will be active (in the Punjab elections), resigning doesn't mean I'm leaving politics.'

On not giving any guarantees of supporting whomever the Congress appoints as Punjab CM, Captain Amarinder said, 'I've said only about Sidhu. He's PPCC president. If they make him, I'll certainly not support him. I've removed him from my ministry for incompetence. How can I support him?'

Arnab then asked him if he'd join another party if approached, Captain Amarinder highlighted, 'It's been two hours since I resigned. Let me see how things are, I've to talk to my people, MPs, MLAs. After speaking to them, once I make up my mind, I'll decide.'

He was then asked if he's open to the three options available to him - a. Remaining with Congress, b. Starting his own party and c. Joining another party. He answered 'I cannot say anything at the moment, when the time comes I'll tell you, but it's too soon.'

What led to Amarinder Singh's resignation?

Speaking to Arnab Goswami, Amarinder Singh affirmed that he had many grievances with the party, but the last nail in the coffin was not being invited to Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet held on Saturday. Outlining that he was the leader of the CLP and that hence he should ideally be the one calling the meeting, Amarinder Singh said that he was informed about it by one of his friends. Following this, he spoke to the Congress president, informing her of his intention to resign, and only hearing back, 'I'm very sorry Amarinder.'

Sonia Gandhi to announce new CM on Sunday

The Congress is likely to announce the new Chief Minister of Punjab on Sunday, September 19. The decision will be taken by party president Sonia Gandhi. Earlier in the day, Congress Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat said, "We've sent two resolutions to party high command which was passed in Congress Legislative Party today. We're waiting for their (party high command) decision."

