'Will Apologise But My Son Has No Bad Habits': BJP Neta Ramachandra Post Son's Assault Act

BJP leader KC Ramachandra spoke to Republic TV about the restaurant assault case in which his son Dhanush is the main accused.

The state police revealed that at least seven people have been taken into custody, three have been arrested following an FIR filed by the restaurant employee, and Dhanush is still absconding along with a few others involved in the assault.

When confronted about the incident, Dhanush's father and BJP leader KC Ramachandra said, "This assault has been given a political colour, and people are trying to take vengeance against me. My son Dhanush does not have any bad habits."

He apologised for the behaviour of his son and said, "All his friends are from Bengaluru, and I don't know who they are."

The BJP leader explained the whole situation, saying that Dhanush had confirmed his booking with the hotel at 10.30 pm on November 20, and claimed that the hotel staff assaulted Dhanush and his friends. He further asserted that what everyone saw was just retaliation to the behaviour of the hotel staff. The BJP leader went on to challenge the hotel staff to release the footage of the video recorded when Dhanush entered the hotel.

"If my son was drunk, I will again apologise, but in my knowledge, he doesn't have any bad habits," said the BJP leader.

The BJP leader further stated that he would make Dhanush surrender before the cops in 3-4 days for his mistake. Dhanush has not been seen in the house for the past 4 to 5 days and is absconding, his father said. "I haven't been able to establish contact with Dhanush," he continued.

Ramachandra said in a very determined manner that he respects the police and would not interfere with their investigation. The guilty will surely be punished, he further said.

The brat behaviour of Karnataka leader KC Ramachandra's son, Dhanush, came to the fore after he was booked for creating ruckus in a restaurant in Bengaluru's Electronic City. According to the video, the brawl began when the restaurant staff informed Dhanush that they would be unable to serve his order because they were closing for the day. Following this, Dhanush got angry at the staff members and started abusing and beating them. Notably, the incident was recorded on camera.