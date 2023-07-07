Will Approach Supreme Court If Don't Get Justice From EC: Sharad Pawar

Amid ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar on Thursday called a National Executive meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in New Delhi. Thirteen NCP leaders, including PC Chacko, Jitendra Awhad, Fauzia Khan, Vandana Chavan and more attended the meeting which was conducted at Sharad Pawar’s residence in Delhi.

Speaking to the media, PC Chacko said, “Out of 27 people, six were expelled. Sachchidanand Singh and Amol Kohle were not present in the meeting. They sent us a letter informing us of their absence. Nineteen members from the Core Committee were present at the meeting. So 100% attendance was in the meeting today.”

He further added that Ajit Pawar had no right to remove Sharad Pawar from the post of the NCP national president since “all posts within the organisation were given last year when the internal election of the party took place”. “The Constitution of the NCP has been accepted by the Election Commission and Ajit Pawar has no right to remove Sharad Pawar,” he said.

“The position within the party remains for three years and without the approval from the working committee, Ajit Pawar has no right to take any decision,” Chacko said.

In response to Ajit Pawar’s letter regarding the meeting, PC Chacko said, “It is invalid. We have full right to do this meeting as our national president has called it and another meeting of the National Executive will again be conducted before the Opposition meeting in Bangalore."

“We have met lawyers and soon will go to the EC though the dates are not finalised yet. We are conducting a meeting amongst ourselves,” he added.

'Will go to ECI to seek justice': Sharad Pawar

Speaking at the meeting, Sharad Pawar said, “I am happy that everyone except for those who are expelled was present in the meeting. Today's meeting was to motivate us and it is very important to see the trust of the committee in me. It doesn't bother me what other person is saying. I have nothing to do with it.”

“If someone has aspirations to become Minister or CM, I have no problem with it. We will go to ECI and if we are not given justice by ECI then we will go to the Supreme Court, but I trust that the EC will hear us and will not be partial,” Sharad Pawar added.

Speaking on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Pawar said, "In 2024, the public will teach a lesson to the BJP which has indulged in politics of targeting Opposition and breaking them. BJP may use agencies but we will not bow down to them. Our fight is for our party ideology and we will keep doing that."

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi also met Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Thursday. Speaking to Republic, one of the NCP leaders said, "Rahul Gandhi has given full support to Sharad Pawar. Congress stands in this fight with Sharad Pawar. Rahul Gandhi further added that the Opposition meeting in Bangalore will also discuss this issue and how to further plan the strategy of the United opposition."