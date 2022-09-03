Will Ashok Chavan Join Maha Cabinet? CM Eknath Shinde Says 'we Did Not Influence Anyone'

Amid speculations that two Congress leaders may be given space in the Maharashtra cabinet, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday denied ''influencing" members of the grand old party to join the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition.

"We did not show the way to anyone. We only did what the people decided 2.5 years ago. The sentiment of the public has also reverberated with the government," CM Shinde told reporters when asked about the possibility of Congress' inclusion in the cabinet. "We are monitoring developments closely in the party. We have not influenced anyone," he maintained.

The second phase of the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion is likely to take place in October with 20 more leaders from BJP and Shiv Sena factions waiting to be included in the Council of Ministers.

Amid the ongoing development, sources have indicated that there might be a split in Congress' Maharashtra unit. At least two Congress leaders who formerly served as Ministers are said to be in touch with the ruling coalition and might be sworn in as part of the Cabinet expansion.

Ashok Chavan to jump ship?

Sources also informed that senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan held a telephonic conversation with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis that lasted for about 20 minutes. Moreover, he met Fadnavis on Thursday while on a visit to Ganesh Darshan in Mumbai.

When asked about the possible induction of Congress leaders into the state cabinet, Union Minister Narayan Rane said, "If they join us, they will not be Congressmen anymore. They will have to either join the Shinde camp as Shiv Sainikins or join the BJP. We will distribute the leaders among us," he said, with a laugh.

Reports about Ashok Chavan's growing bonhomie with BJP leaders have been doing rounds since he abstained from the vote of confidence of the Uddhav-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the assembly. This rift in Congress also became known when at least 7 MLAs cross-voted in favour of the BJP in the June MLC polls.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has written to Maharashtra Governor asking him to cancel the 12 names suggested by former CM Uddhav Thackeray for the vacant MLC seats. The BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) government will send a fresh list of names for the 12 MLCs soon, said sources.