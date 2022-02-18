'Will Be Cut To Pieces': Karnataka Cong Neta Issues Threat To Those Stopping Hijab, Booked

Amid Karnataka High Court's interim order pending consideration of all hijab row petitions, state Congress leader Mukarram Khan made a shocking remark over the hijab row. An FIR has been lodged against Khan over his threat to authorities for preventing students to sport religious clothing or flags at colleges with a prescribed uniform.

Organising a press briefing and stooping low to threatening the lot that differs in the opinion, Khan has further stirred the unrest in the state over the ban on hijab, headscarves, veils burqa and religious elements at educational institutions.

"Those stopping our children from wearing hijab will be cut to pieces," the Karnataka Congress leader said.

Experts have commented that an issue that is pending before the judiciary and is sub judice, ideally should evade such speculations and lowly remarks as it triggers minds which disagree on the cause.

An FIR is registered under sections 153 (provocation) and 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the IPC.

Karanataka hijab controversy

Recently, a group of Muslim girl students, covered with headscarves, were restricted from entering their classrooms in Karnataka's Udupi, citing the college's ascribed dress code as the rule. While six of them staged protests against the ban dependent on hijab, another section of students, allegedly instigated by far right-wing groups, took to the streets while donning saffron scarves.

They replicated the act of practising religious elements at schools with kesari scarves and argued they should be allowed to do so as Muslim female students in a burqa. Condemning the clash, competent authorities and ministers have said that educational institutions are not the place to propagate one's religion, especially in a college where a uniform dress code is provided for.

It is important to note that under secular principles of the Indian Constitution, any individual is allowed to practice, profess, preach and propagate any religion. However, one is disallowed to propagate their religion at any educational institution. While private schools are permitted to offer religious instructions, government-run schools are non-religious like the state itself.

While the Karnataka High Court will resume hearing the petitions on the hijab issue on February 18 at 14:00 hours, the students have been directed to refrain from wearing religious clothes as the matter is pending before the court. The Karnataka government has issued a circular prohibiting all religious things in educational institutions wherein the College Development Committees (CDCs) in view of the violation of the court's interim orders.

On the other hand, Muslim girl students, who are petitioners, have sought court orders allowing them to don headscarves, hijab on jummah i.e. Friday prayers.