Will 'Bihar Model' Be Implemented Across India? Here's What Nitish Kumar Thinks

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is in Delhi on a mission to unite Opposition parties, said he is working to build a "national model" for the country.

When asked if he plans to implement his Bihar governance model across India, in line with his Prime Ministerial aspirations, the JDU leader replied, "What is the Bihar model? We are working to build a national model for the country."

Nitish Kumar, who snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month, met CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja in the capital on Tuesday. His visit to Delhi comes amidst buzz in political circles that he may emerge as the Opposition's prime ministerial face in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, he tried to clear the air on the matter.

"I am not even a claimant, I don't even desire it," said the Bihar CM. On meeting CPM leader Yechury, he said, "We are together, that is why I am coming here. If the Left parties, regional parties come together it will be a huge thing."

CPI leader D Raja said his party welcomes the way in which Nitish Kumar broke with BJP and joined the "secular democratic forces," in Bihar. "Development in Bihar doesn't confine to Bihar alone, it has a huge impact on the political course of the country," he added.

Nitish Kumar's Delhi visit

On Monday, Nitish Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital and discussed the strategy for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the possibility of bringing like-minded parties together. Kumar, who met Gandhi for the first time since his reunification with the Mahagathbandhan, of which Congress is a part in Bihar, expressed gratitude to the Wayanad MP for his party's support to his government.

The Bihar Chief Minister also met former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy during his visit to Delhi. Sources have revealed that he is likely to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala on Tuesday. His packed itinerary also includes a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on September 7.