Will BJP Break Into 'elusive' Tamil Nadu In 2021 Assembly Polls? What Are The Obstacles?

It is no secret that in the last Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2016, the BJP contested alone. At that time, the AIADMK, the DMK, MNM, the BJP and Seeman's NTK were all in the fray as well. However, what might come as surprise is that the BJP won 22 percent of the overall vote share in six constituencies and 10 percent in 14 constituencies. Their only erroneous move was contesting 181 seats which led to the BJP being joked about as the party that won just 2.8 precent of the overall vote share. Lower than the left parties and NOTA as well.

Sources in Tamil Nadu BJP reported that support for the party has more than doubled since the arrival of L Murugan and after he took over leadership and successfully carried out his Vel Yatra, especially in the Kongu region of Coimbatore and Nagapattinam areas, the BJP's popularity has soared significantly. The party's secretary for Tamil Nadu spoke to Republic TV and mentioned that in some key areas BJP could even get 25 percent of the vote share. However, he added that there was no proper planning. The real strength of the BJP is still untested and party workers in the State are still in uncharted waters when it comes to organising and hosting public events.

Will BJP be able to break into Tamil Nadu this time?

After the demise of Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi, the BJP has gained its share of the pie in terms of establishing itself as a recognisable party in the State and it is understood from many surveys that the people are by and large tired of both Dravidian parties, however, it appears that the BJP has not yet succeeded in taking advantage of the situation.

To grow in Tamil Nadu, BJP has taken to a mixture of Dravidian and spiritual ideology. These contradictory politics has led to a clash among the leaders and often their voices are individual, uncoordinated ramblings rather than a unified fight. The party's media department, IT wing and intellectual committee have so far failed to capitalise on the opportunities, and having lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, their contribution and voice is even more shrill in the upcoming assembly elections.

The BJP is currently striving to fight the image as a party that favours upper-class communities and one that is dominated by brahmins in particular. Induction of L Murugan and giving him the leadership position in the State is a great move, but that alone cannot cut it. In other avenues, the party has so far had little impact, agrees Rajendran, BJP Secretary for Trichy in Tamil Nadu.

Rajendran further adds that the BJP in order to really shine needs to ask for separate constituencies. Rather than competing in all 234 seats, pick smaller more winnable numbers and constituencies and work to build traction in those areas first, he says. Rajendran agrees that for the 2021 Assembly elections, the party has managed to scale down and get 20 seats but not in the areas it could have possibly thrived, he concluded.

Image credits: @BJP4TamilNadu / Twitter