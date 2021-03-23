Will Bring Resolution To Repeal 3 Farm Laws After Coming To Power: DMK's MK Stalin

DMK Chief MK Stalin on Tuesday addressed a rally in Salem where he expressed his support to the agitating farmers, promising to bring a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly against the three Farm Laws if voted to power.

This is not the first time that Stalin has raked up the issue of Farm Laws in the run-up to the elections. His election manifesto also focuses heavily on wooing the farmers, where he has also promised to table a separate budget for agriculture, if voted to power.

"It is a matter of shock that the Centre has failed to meet the farmers who have been protesting against the legislation for over 100 days. The DMK will also repeal the law on contract farming enacted by the AIADMK government," read the DMK's manifesto.

While the DMK has been openly criticising the Centre's agriculture reforms ahead of the TN polls, the AIADMK-BJP alliance has been backing the Laws with CM EPS defending them publically. Stalin's strong advocacy against the Farm Laws has drawn the ire of political rival, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami who has accused him of trying to 'hoodwink' people to capture power. "Stalin does not know anything about farming. Guarding farmers during price fall is the AIADMK government's intention," he said.

DMK-led alliance

The DMK finalized the seat-sharing pact with ally Congress after multiple rounds of negotiations and allotted 25 seats along with the Lok Sabha constituency of Kanyakumari to it. Apart from Congress and CPI(M), DMK also sealed the alliance with Viduthalai Makkal Katchi (VCK), allotting them six seats for the Assembly elections, while giving three seats to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and two seats to Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK).

The party's 'vision document' involves revamping seven sectors, including economy, agriculture, water management, education plus health and sanitation, urban development, rural infrastructure, and social justice.

Tamil Nadu will hold polls in a single phase on April 6 to elect a total of 234 members to the Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

