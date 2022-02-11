Will Chase Away Modi From Power And Bring In Govt That Will Help Telangana: KCR

Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday said if the NDA government fails to extend support for the state's development, Modi will be chased out of power.

Speaking at public meeting in Yashwantpur in Jangaon district, KCR said if required he was ready to play a role in national politics to break "Delhi Fort." "You don't give us national project, you don’t give us medical college...If you don't support us, no problem. We will chase you away from power and bring in a government that will help us," he said.

He categorically stated that the state government will not implement the Electricity Reforms proposed by the NDA government in Telangana.

"If required, if there is a necessity to play an influential role in national politics, certainly we should fight for our nation...If you (people) bless me I am ready to break the Delhi Fort. Be careful Narendra Modi. Nobody is sacred of your threats," he said.

Ridiculing Modi's "doubling the farmers' income" slogan, KCR said with the rising fuel and fertiliser prices investment of farmers has doubled.

He said he came to know through the media that some BJP workers attacked TRS cadre in Jangaon and warned the saffron party that if anyone touches his party men, they would be destroyed.

He alleged that some of the bank defaulters were given safe passage to London.

Rao said his government is committed to implement "dalit bandhu" scheme under which each beneficiary will be given Rs 10 lakh to start a business of their choice.

The southern satrap said this year 40,000 dalits would be given funds under the scheme and every year two to three lakh beneficiaries will be offered "dalit bandhu." Earlier in the afternoon, he inaugurated the integrated Collectorate in Jangaon.