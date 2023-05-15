'Will Close 300 More Madrassas In Assam This Year', Says Himanta Sarma At Hindu Ekta Yatra

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@HimantaBiswaSarma
"I have already closed 600 madrassas in the last 2 years and will close 300 more in the next one year," asserted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing the "Hindu Ekta Yatra" in Telangana on Sunday (May 14). Attacking AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Sarma said, "I want to tell Owaisi that I will close 300 more madrassas this year."
"We're working to stop love jihad in Assam, and we're also working towards closing down madrassas in Assam. After I became CM, I closed 600 madrassas in Assam. I want to tell Owaisi that I will close 300 more madrassas this year," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said in Karimnagar.
He went on to say that the practice of polygamy in India would also soon come to an end. The central government soon going to implement UCC, he added. "There are some people in India who thought they could marry four women. That was their thinking. But I say you will not be able to do four marriages. Those days are going to come to an end. That day is not far away. The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is going to come to India, and the time has also come to make India a true secular nation," Sarma said.
Further, launching a sharp attack on Telangana Chief Minister KCR, Sarma said Ram Rajya is going to come in place of "Raja's rule." "Raja has just five months left. We need 'Ram Rajya' in Telangana and that is our goal. Based on Hindu civilisation we have to make 'Ram Rajya' in Telangana," he said.
