'Will Come Up With 75 MLAs Next Polls': J'khand CM Soren Challenges BJP Amid ED Summons

Amid the ongoing tussle over power in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused BJP of levelling fake charges against him to end his political career by putting him behind the bars in connection with the illegal mining scam. Further escalating his attack on the saffron camp, the Jharkhand Chief Minister challenged the BJP stating that the UPA will again form government in the state and will increase the tally of its MLAs from the existing 52 to 75.

"They (BJP) think they can end our political careers by putting me in jail and levelling accusations? Neither our image will be tarnished nor our political power will decrease. Currently, we are at 52 in terms of support from MLAs but next time we'll come with 75," Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was quoted by news agency ANI.

Soren's statements came after Jharkhand Assembly on Friday passed the Jharkhand Domicile Policy Bill, 1932, and OBC Reservation Bill amid the demands of the opposition parties to insert amendments. Earlier on November 7, the Supreme Court provided relief to the Jharkhand Chief Minister by allowing his appeal against the state High Court order that accepted the maintainability of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in connection with shell companies allegedly related to him and his associates.

BJP urges Governor to impose President's Rule

After Chief Minister Hemant Soren's involvement was alleged in the illegal mining case, ex-Chief Minister and BJP national vice president Raghubar Das wrote a letter to the state Governor Ramesh Bias and asked him to impose President's Rule in view of the complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

"As per Article 356 of the Constitution, if the Governor feels that the state government is not running as per the provisions of the Constitution and law and the government is not being run constitutionally with Hemant Soren in the CM post, a request can be made to impose President's Rule in the state. In these circumstances, I request you to take an appropriate decision after probing the statements made by Hemant Soren, his party leaders and Ministers after receiving the ED summons," Raghubar Das wrote in teh letter.

Hemant Soren under ED scanner

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren after coming under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the illegal mining scam was asked to appear before the central investigation agency on November 3. However, he skipped the summon and sought three weeks of time to appear before the central agency. However, the ED issued a fresh summons to Soren and asked him to appear before it in Ranchi on November 17.

Notably, the ED has already arrested Soren's political representative Pankaj Mishra case and has carried out multiple searches across the country in connection with the case during the last few months. In the 162-page charge sheet filed by the ED, Mishra and his associates, Prem Prakash and Bacchu Yadav were named as the main accused in the scam worth Rs 1,000 crore.

The central agency alleged, "PMLA investigation revealed that Pankaj Mishra, who enjoys political clout, being the representative of the Chief Minister, MLA from Barhait, Sahibganj, Jharkhand controls the illegal mining businesses as well as inland ferry services in Sahibganj and its adjoining areas through his accomplices."