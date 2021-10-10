Will Cong leaders visit Rajasthan, asks BJP citing reports of Dalit beaten to death

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday cited reports of a Dalit youth beaten to death in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh to target the Congress and asked whether the party's top brass along with chief ministers of two states would visit the place.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that a section of the society determines the importance of a human life lost depending on whether it happened in a state ruled by the BJP or the Congress.

A couple of days ago, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel's along with other party leaders met the kin of farmers killed in the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

Wondering whether the top Congress leaders along with CMs of states ruled by the party would visit Rajasthan now, Bhatia said, "Today, no member of this congregation came out, no one even considered a human life that important to raise this issue." Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, he alleged that Dalits were being brutally murdered in Rajasthan, a Congress-ruled state, and they do not care about it.

"A Dalit youth was beaten to death in Rajasthan. Seeing the pictures, anyone's soul would be disturbed. Earlier too, a Dalit youth was similarly murdered in Rajasthan," he said.

"There is a section in the society that puts the cost on the human life on whether a crime has happened in a BJP-ruled state or a Congress-ruled state," Bhatia alleged.

Eight people, including a journalist, were killed in the Lakhimpur violence that had broken out on October 3 after two SUVs allegedly ran over a group of anti-farm law protesters who were demonstrating against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at Tikonia-Banbirpur road in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son has been accused of hitting farmers with his vehicle in Lakhimpur Kheri. The UP Police has lodged a case against Ajay Mishra's son Ashish.

The minister has, however, claimed that neither his son nor he was present at the site when the violence erupted. PTI JTR NSD NSD

