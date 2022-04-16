'Will Create Trouble If Our Worker Is Touched': MNS Hits Back At PFI Over Loudspeaker

As the row over Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s loudspeakers ban continues to escalate, party chief Raj Thackeray is set to perform a Maha Arti today to mark Hanuman Jayanti. This comes after the Popular front of India (PFI) on Friday issued an open threat over the demands of a ban on loudspeakers atop mosques made by the MNS chief. Following this, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande has now confirmed the Arti and said that the threats from PFI ‘don’t make any difference’.

Ahead of MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s 'Maha Arti' on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti later today, Sandeep Deshpande called it a big day and slammed the threats issued towards the party. Speaking to Republic TV, he said, “Today is a big day for Hindus. Raj Thackeray will hold Maha Arti on Hanuman Jayanti.”

“The PFI threats don’t make a difference. We have not threatened anyone,” Deshpande said while speaking about the open threat issued by PFI Mumbra President Matin Shekhani against the removal of loudspeakers from mosques. “We told that there should be the implementation of SC order. We will create trouble if any of our workers is touched and the Maharashtra government will be responsible for this,” Deshpande told Republic. “The state government should take action against PFI,” he added.

Furthermore, he said that the loudspeakers ultimatum announced by Raj Thackeray will go through. “We are giving an ultimatum till 3rd May. If our ultimatum is not followed, we will play Hanuman Chalisa. I appeal to other parties also to join us in the Hanuman Chalisa campaign,” he said, reiterating the MNS' decision to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques.

PFI issues open threat over demand for loudspeaker ban

PFI Mumbra President Matin Shekhani warned that anyone who touches the loudspeaker will not be spared. "Some people are trying to disrupt peace. Some have problems with Azaan while some have problems with madrassas and mosques. PFI wants peace, but don't provoke us otherwise we won't spare. If any mosques, madrassa or loudspeaker is touched, PFI will lead the struggle," Shekhani warned.

The controversy started when MNS President Raj Thackeray raised the issue of high-decibel loudspeakers atop mosques. Thackeray has demanded the removal of speakers atop mosques before May 3 and warned the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if his demand was not met by the deadline.

Reacting to PFI's threat, MNS leader Avinash Jadhav said that he himself wants peace but if someone challenges him, then he will play Hanuman Chalisa in Mumbra.

