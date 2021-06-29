'Will Destroy Kannada Culture': Yediyurappa Asks Vijayan To Not Rename Kasaragod Villages

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday wrote a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the alleged renaming of villages in the Kasaragod district from Kannada to Malayalam. Raising objection over the alleged move, Yediyurappa said the Kannada-speaking areas of Kasaragod district such as-- Manjeshwar and Kasaragod were a part of a great traditional culture and historical background and held immense sentimental value for the residents.

"It is astonishing to note that in the recent past there is an attempt by the local bodies to change names of some villages without giving an opportunity to the residents of these areas to express their views. The change of village names will hurt the feelings of the people and their sentiments detrimentally. This will also destroy the Kannada and Tulu culture, which is in existence since long," Yediyurappa said.

The Karnataka Chief Minister asserted that changing the names of these villages would cause deep anguish to the community living there, and may affect the harmony, comity and brotherhood amongst the Kannada and Malayalam-speaking public. He also cautioned that the decision to change the names of some Kerala villages from Kannada to Malayalam might be unilaterally taken by the local bodies of these villages, even if the Kerala government had no intention to do the same.

"I request you to kindly reconsider the proposed decision of changing names of some villages in Kasaragod and Manjeshwara Taluks of Kasaragod district in Kerala state," he said.

HD Kumaraswamy objects name-change

This comes after former Karnataka CM and Janata Dal (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy wrote a letter to Pinarayi Vijayan requesting him to halt the process of renaming some villages in Kasaragod district in Malayalam- 'in the name of linguistic harmony and cultural co-existence'. "There is an argument that the name change may not affect the meaning, but to allow the village names to retain the original Kanadda flavour would be greatly appreciated," said HD Kumaraswamy in his letter.

According to Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha, Madhuru will be known as Madhuram, Malla- Mallam, Karadka -- Kadagam, Bedadka -- Bedagam, Kumble -- Kumbla, Pilikunje -- Pilikunnu, Anebagilu -- Anavadukkal, Hosadurga -- Pudiyakota, Sasihitlu -- Thaivalappu and Mahasatigundi -- Mastikundu, as per the proposed changes.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has denied news reports that it was mulling to change names of certain places. A senior source from the Minister for Local Self-government M V Govindan Master's office told PTI, "This news is completely baseless. There was no move by the Kerala government to change the name of places."

(With Agency Inputs)