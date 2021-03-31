'Will Dig Out Old Cases Against Suvendu': Mamata's Open Warning Ahead Of Nandigram Battle

In the latest update to the heated battle of Nandigram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fired an open warning to his former protégée and current rival Suvendu Adhikari. A day before the second phase of the assembly polls, the TMC Supremo predicted her victory and said she will see where Suvendu will ‘hide’ and who will give him shelter once the results are out.

The second phase of elections will witness an intense contest between CM Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari. Nandigram is gearing up for a high-profile prestige battle in which the TMC chief will take on Suvendu, who joined the rival BJP in December last year. The elections took an interesting turn after the Chief Minister announced that she will contest from Nandigram this time, and not from her home turf Bhabanipur. Suvendu has vowed to defeat Mamata from his home turf by over 50,000 votes.

Section 144 imposed in Nandigram

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in politically charged Nandigram till April 2 ahead of the second phase of polling. Issuing a prohibitory order, the Sub-divisional magistrate said, assembly of 5 or more persons, excluding people on election duty and voters entitled to vote in designated polling stations is prohibited within 200 meters of polling premises. Further, the order also prohibits the usage of cellular/cordless phone, wireless within 100 meters of the polling premises except by persons on election duty.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Avneet Punia said, in accordance with specific directions of the Election Commission and in the likelihood of violence, breach of peace and unwarranted incidents, Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed from 6:30 pm on March 30 till April 2.

West Bengal elections

A total of 30 assembly constituencies from the districts of Bankura, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will go to polls in the second phase of elections, deciding the fate of 171 candidates including 19 women. The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Saturday with an estimated voter turnout of 79.79 per cent.

Voting for 31 seats in the third phase of the 294-member state assembly will take place on April 6, while those for 44 seats in the fourth phase will be held on April 10. Further, in the fifth phase on April 17, 45 seats will go to the polls. The sixth phase is scheduled for April 22 when elections for 43 seats will be done. In the seventh phase on April 26, polling will be held for 36 seats. Finally, the eighth phase is scheduled for April 29 when 35 seats will go for polling.