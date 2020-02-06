'Danda-fight' EXPLODES In Parliament: Watch What Rahul Gandhi Said & What Modi Replied

Days after mocking PM Modi's Yoga routine, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday made disrespectful remarks against PM Narendra Modi and said that the youth of India will 'beat him up with a stick'. Addressing a rally in poll-bound Delhi, Gandhi said that Modi will 'not be able to step out of his house in six months from now'.

Slamming the government over job creation and the state of the economy, Gandhi had said, "Ye jo Narendra Modi bhashan de raha hai, 6 mahine baad ye ghar se bahar nahi nikal payega. Hindustan ke yuva isko aisa danda marenge, isko samjha denge ki Hindustan ke yuva ko rozgar diye bina ye desh aage nahi badh sakta."

('This Narendra Modi, the speech he is giving, After six months, he will not be able to step out of his house. The youth of this country will hit him with a stick. They will make him realise that India cannot progress without employment for the youth of this country.')

Prime Minister tears into Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi over his 'danda' jibe, saying he been abused sufficiently in the last 20 years that his back has become 'danda-proof', and he will further strengthen it.

Replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, PM Modi said, "I heard a Congress leader say that youth will hit Modi with sticks in 6 months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hit of so many sticks."

Continuing his attack on Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said in Lok Sabha, "For the past 20 years, I have heard a lot of abuses and been gaali-proof. Now, I will make myself danda-proof."

'NDA's determination led to the solving of problems'

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said the NDA government's determination and decisiveness led to resolution of decades-old problems like Ram Janmabhoomi issue, Article 370 and Triple Talaq. The PM said the country has seen his government's work between 2014 and 2019 and gave a bigger mandate in 2019.

"Had we continued with the same path of yours, Article 370 would not have been abrogated, Triple Talaq would not have gone," PM Modi told the opposition. "If we worked as per the old ways, Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved. Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be a reality. There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement," he said.

