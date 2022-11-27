'Will Ensure One-sided Victory': Delhi Sikh Body Extends Support To BJP In MCD Polls

The prominent Sikh body in the national capital-- Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has extended support to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) polls.

Speaking to the media, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Sardar Harmeet Singh Kalka on Saturday said that the Sikh body will ensure a "one-sided" victory for the BJP. "We have decided that we all will ensure one-sided victory for BJP... We appeal to Sikhs to vote for BJP’s victory in the MCD polls. We always get huge cooperation from the BJP. Whether it was opening the corridor of Shri Kartarpur Sahib where every Sikh wants to visit the Gurdwara Sahib and this hope of Sikhs has also been fulfilled by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," ANI reported.

Today during a meeting held at the residence of S. Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Ji,

Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi State & other Sikh Jathebandiyan of Delhi, have decided to extend their support to @BJP4Delhi for the upcoming #MCDElections, under the leadership of Sh @adeshguptabjp Ji. pic.twitter.com/YmtGhJfuPz — Harmeet Singh Kalka (@hskalka) November 26, 2022

'Because of BJP, Sajjan Kumar was sent to jail': DSGMC chief

Harmeet Singh Kalka called Sajjan Kumar (one of the accused in the 1984 Sikh riots) the “biggest enemy” of Sikhs and said that the accused was sent to jail because of the saffron party.

"Even when our Sikh brothers were in trouble in Afghanistan, it was the BJP that immediately had the CAA in place which came as a big relief for our Sikh brothers stuck there. The Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib was celebrated after 350 years at the place where he attained martyrdom, in which the Prime Minister himself participated. This list is very long," the DSGMC chief said, ANI reported.

"We fought the 1984 riots case for 34 years while living in Delhi. On that also BJP has made SIT after which Sajjan Kumar, the biggest enemy of Sikhs, could be sent to jail," Kalka added.

'PM Modi has always had a special love for Sikhs': Delhi BJP chief

Along with the DSGMC chief, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, MP Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were also present. Adesh Gupta extended his gratitude towards Sikhs in Delhi for supporting the BJP and said that the relation of Sikhs with the saffron party has been very cordial.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always had a special love for Sikhs. The relation of Sikhs with BJP has also been very cordial,” Adesh Gupta told reporters, ANI reported. Gupta further said that his party has given a ticket to one of the victims of the 1984 Sikh riots, adding that PM Modi's government has done the work of sending the Sikh riots' accused to jail.

Gupta also attacked the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and said that the Delhi government has not taken a single Sikh minister in his cabinet, which shows his attitude towards the Sikh community.

It is pertinent to mention that the Central government unified the three municipal corporations earlier this year into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the number of seats has been reduced from 272 to 250. The MCD polls will take place on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7. The last date for filing nominations was November 14. In 2017, the BJP swept the civic body polls, bagging 181 wards in the erstwhile south, north, and east Delhi municipal corporations.

(With inputs from ANI)