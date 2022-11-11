'Will Ensure There Is No Favouritism & Nepotism In Appointment Of V-Cs': Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that the battle that he has been fighting for the past three years has come to an end with the Supreme Court quashing the appointment of the vice-chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University for being contrary to the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. Khan says that the vice-chancellors will now be appointed purely on merit and not on "favouritism and nepotism".

Featuring in the latest episode of Nation Wants to Know with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kerala Governor said, "I've been fighting this battle for the last three years and the battle has come to an end with the judgement of the Supreme Court. Where is the question of any fight now? Are you (the Kerala government) going to fight against the judgement of the honourable court?"

"Now, it is a question of a few days or maybe a few months when the process of appointment of new vice chancellors without any interference from the government will start. We will have academics, not the party cadres. The selection committee will have them appointed. They will be told to go purely on merit- no favouritism and no nepotism," he added.

'Bright students migrating as they feel varsity posts reserved for CPM, their families'

Arif Khan also asserted that bright students of Kerala migrate to other states after completing Class 10, +2 as they feel university posts are reserved for CPM cadres and their families.

"Bright students of Kerala after 10+2 migrate to other states. Professor KN Panikkar, who was vice chancellor and also chairman of the higher education council, said the same thing in his article. The Professor says research in Kerala universities have come to a standstill because of this migration. Why migration? Because the young people in Kerala feel that all University posts are reserved for CPM cadres and their families," he said.

Giving an example of the Trivandrum Mayor allegedly writing a letter to the party district secretary to provide a "priority list" of cadres to be appointed in temporary positions, the Governor said, "Come and see the streets of Thiruvananthapuram. People are on the road. The corporation has asked the party secretary about 295 temporary vacant positions. The party secretary is being asked to send a list of persons who can be appointed to those posts."

'Will ensure there is no favouritism and nepotism'

He said that the threats and speculation referring to 'recalling the Governor' cannot stop him from fulfilling his duties and protecting the universities from 'favouritism and nepotism' while ensuring autonomy,

"Why I should resign? Because this government has failed? I treat these comments with the contempt they deserve. Let them do it, who am I to stop? But these threats cannot stop me from performing my duties. Now, the Supreme Court the position is crystal clear. I will ensure that the autonomy of the universities is protected and there is no favouritism and nepotism. Now there is no way anybody can stop any governor who is chancellor from ensuring the autonomy of the university," Khan said.