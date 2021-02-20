'Will Face Action': Bengal Guv Pulls Up Top Bureaucrats For Working Against Rule Of Law

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government by saying that top bureaucrats and public servants of the state are not following the law of the land, terming it as an 'assault on democratic values.' He alleged that some bureaucrats are exhorting District Magistrates and SPs to deliver political results.

The West Bengal Governor took to Twitter and said, "To blunt call to observe political neutrality, some top bureaucrats are in overdrive to reign DMs and SPs-exhorting them to deliver political results. Such an assault on democratic values and rule of law would lead to exemplary consequences." He also mentioned the West Bengal Police, the Home Department, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in his statement to bring the matter to their notice.

He added, "An open secret- Public servants in action mode as “political warriors” have been positioned in ‘safe locations’ to hoodwink. Concerned at the deluge of such alarming inputs. Top officials must follow rule of law or face the wrath of the law."

Warning the state political leaders of law and order, Dhankhar further said, "Expect these senior officials to conform to rule of law sooner than later. An expose of their embarrassing details will not be wholesome. A stitch in time may literally help nine who are politicking in the lead role and in the process outraging applicable conduct."

WB Assembly Election

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently, TMC trumped BJP in all 3 polls, but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

