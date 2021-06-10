'Will Fight Fascist Vijayan Govt': BJP's K Surendran Refutes Involvement In Kodakara Row

As the 'money heist' case of Kerala snowballs into a political controversy, with the ruling Left government in the state sharpening its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party for alleged involvement, Party chief K Surendran on Thursday spoke to Republic Media Network. He alleged that the entire episode was nothing but a political vendetta of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led 'fascist' government to malign the image of the party and the party leaders in the state. Having said that, he asserted that the state wing of the party, with the support of the central leadership, will fight against it.

"The fascist government of Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to malign the image of the party, and character assassinate the party leaders. We will fight against it, with the support of the Central leadership of the party," he said.

A delegation of BJP leaders met the Governor of the state Arif Mohammad Khan at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday and submitted a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) alleging 'gross abuse of police machinery' by the state government to tarnish the image of the party and harass its leaders out of political vendetta.

The actions come close on the heels of the state police registering a case against the BJP state president K Surendran in an alleged bribery case in Kasaragod and the Special Investigation Team ( SIT) questioning BJP leaders in the Kodakara black money case in Thrissur. The BJP alleged that the SIT was constituted with handpicked officials, including those "with tainted background" and those "known to have allegiance to CPI(M)".

Kodakara money laundering controversy

It all started just three days before the assembly elections when a man named Shamjeer Shamsudeen, who was transporting money in a vehicle that was supposedly going from Thrissur to Kochi via the Thrissur-Ernakulam highway, was allegedly attacked by a group of nine men and all the money was looted. Four days later, Shamjeer went to the Kodakara police station, which is 500 meters away from the scene of the crime, with AK Dharmarajan, an RSS member, who he alleged had given him the money and filed a complaint. In his complaint, Shamjeer said that an amount of Rs 25 lakh was looted from his vehicle, which was allegedly meant for a land deal.

After this, Police arrested a man named Deepak and then went on to arrest 19 more people, who were allegedly involved in the heist. As they started recovering the money that was stolen, they found that the amount was much more than Rs 25 lakh. This is when the police confronted Dharmarajan, who, in turn, said that a Yuva Morcha leader named Sunil Naik had given him the money. When the Kodakara police contacted Sunil Naik, he said that he had borrowed the money from three sources and had given it to Dharmarajan, who was his business associate. By then, the police realized that the amount involved was approximately Rs 3.5 crore. Subsequently, the names of several other leaders including BJP Alappuzha district treasurer KG Kartha and state president K Surendran also emerged in the case.

(Credit-ANI/Pinarayi Vijayan/Facebook)