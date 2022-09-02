Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said his party and the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will contest local elections in alliance.

He also told reporters the alliance will emerge winners in the polls to municipal corporations, councils, urban and rural local bodies.

Bawankule said as part of the BJP's Mission 2024, in which Central ministers will go to Lok Sabha constituencies to check welfare projects, Chandrapur will be visited by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

"Chandrapur has six Assembly seats. Minister Puri's visit will be on September 22 and 23," he added.

Image: Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis

