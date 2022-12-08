'Will Fulfill All Promises Mentioned In Manifesto': Pratibha Singh As Cong Wins HP Polls

As Congress won the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections with an absolute majority, state Congress President Pratibha Singh exuded confidence in the upliftment of women in the state.

Pratibha Singh is a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha. She is also the widow of Virbhadra Singh, who was a six-time Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. The leader of the Congress died last year.

"We will try to implement all the promises in the manifesto," says Pratibha Singh

She said, "Congress will try to implement all the promises that are made and will also ensure that women are given all the necessary help for their progress."

Earlier, Pratibha Singh also made it clear that people voted for the Congress considering the work done by her husband late Virbhadra Singh. She said, "People have voted for the legacy of Virbhadra Singh and they have in a way voted to pay back this debt."

Vikramaditya Singh retained his seat in Himachal Pradesh polls

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's son and sitting Congress MLA from Shimla (Rural) Vikramaditya Singh, retained his seat by defeating his nearest rival Ravi Kumar Mehta of the BJP by 13,860 votes.

Vikramaditya said, "The Congress is all set to form the government according to the poll trends, and the new dispensation will fulfil all the promises it made to the people."