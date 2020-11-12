'Will Fulfill Public's Expectations Without Wasting Time,' CM Chouhan After MP By-poll Win

After the BJP's massive victory in the recently held Madhya Pradesh by-polls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday promised to fulfill the public's expectations and carry on development in the state 'without wasting any time.'

While attending the virtual launch of 'Roadmap to Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh, 2023' in Bhopal today, Chouhan also spoke about taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' further, adding that the main focus of his 'roadmap' would be roads, electricity, and water. The event was also attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant.

"After attaining the historic mandate in by-elections, we are bound to try to fulfill the public's expectations without wasting any time. To provide roads, electricity, and water is the main focus of this roadmap. It's our attempt in pursuing the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of the Prime Minister," Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh by-polls

Congress formed the government in Madhya Pradesh in 2018 after the party won 114 seats in the assembly elections, backed by four independents, two BSP MLAs, and one SP MLA. The BJP had got 109 seats in the 230-member house.

In March this year, however, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly all of them promptly joining the BJP along with rebel MLA Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia's rebellion paid off with 12 rebel MLAs being given cabinet portfolios in July's cabinet expansion.

To remain in power with a majority on its own, BJP was required to win 9 seats in the by-polls. However, BJP faced no major danger in MP since they had the support of two BSP, one SP, and three Independent legislators.

Polling was held on November 3 on 28 seats, following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators. In the fiercely contested by-polls, BJP registered a massive victory over the Congress winning 19 seats as compared to the grand-old party which managed to secure just 9 seats.

(With Agency Inputs)