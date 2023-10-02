Will Get Details Of Caste Survey Of Bihar Govt, CM Shinde Will Take Decision On It At Right Time, Says Fadnavis

Quick links:
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (PTI)
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state government will get details of the caste survey carried out by the Bihar government and CM Eknath Shinde will take a decision on it at the right time.
Except Bihar, no other state has done such "caste census", not even those ruled by the Congress, which has been demanding such an exercise, Fadnavis said.
"We will get the details of the caste census and the CM will take appropriate action at the right time," he said.
The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Monday released findings of its much-awaited caste survey months ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections.
The data could spur demands for similar caste-based census elsewhere as it is a key agenda of the INDIA bloc comprising the Congress and more than 25 opposition parties.
