'Will Go To Mumbai Tomorrow For Floor Test': Shiv Sena Rebel MLA Eknath Shinde Confirms

In a breaking development in the Maharashtra political crisis, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde confirmed that he will be flying back to Mumbai tomorrow, June 30 for a floor test in the state Assembly. Speaking to Republic after offering prayers at the Kamakya temple in Guwahati, Shinde said he was confident of winning the floor test.

"Tomorrow we will be going to Mumbai for a floor test. After the completion of the floor test, we will decide the next course of action in a meeting with our MLAs," Shinde told reporters outside the temple.

Soon after the statement, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also ordered that a floor test must be conducted on June 30. As per sources, the rebel MLAs, who are staying at the Radisson Blu hotel will leave Guwahati at 11:30 AM tomorrow.

#BREAKING | 'Floor test will happen tomorrow': Eknath Shinde confirms heading with MLAs to Mumbai. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/Jg2iBeCuiH pic.twitter.com/khgs5Jp6re — Republic (@republic) June 29, 2022

BJP demands Maharashtra floor test

The development comes hours after Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, asking him to convene a floor test. The former Chief Minister submitted a letter to Koshyari, urging him to ask the Uddhav Thackeray government to prove its majority in the 288-member Assembly.

Fadnavis claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government seemed to be in the minority as a majority of the Sena MLAs are "on the verge of ending the alliance."

"The Shiv Sena has been embroiled in internal strife for the last 8-9 days and they no longer want an alliance with the NCP and the Congress. Shiv Sena's 39 MLAs are on the verge of ending the alliance. Therefore, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has lost the majority in the Assembly," read the letter, as per the statement by BJP.

As many as 50 MLAs have withdrawn their support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government thereby reducing it to a minority. At present, 39 Sena MLAs, 2 Prahar Janshakti Party MLAs, and 7 Independents in the rebel camp, led by senior leader Eknath Shinde.