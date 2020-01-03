"Will He Break Alliance & Resign?" Uma Bharti Dares CM Uddhav As Cong Targets Savarkar

Launching a scathing attack on Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday has asked if he will resign after such an insult of Veer Savarkar. Her remarks come at the backdrop of Congress's Seva Dal distributing anti-Savarkar booklet in Bhopal. Bharti has questioned the silence of Sena and asked if Uddhav Thackeray will continue to be with the Congress.

Uma Bharti, while addressing the media said: "Everything is a lie. Congress has a habit to insult freedom fighters. But my question is to my brother Uddhav, the one who demanded Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, will you stay with Congress? Will you resign till today evening? I want an answer from my brother Uddhav Thackeray."

What the Congress booklet claims

A controversy broke out on Thursday when a booklet being distributed in Bhopal at the national training camp of Seva Dal on Thursday made several claims against Veer Savarkar. The booklet titled ‘How brave was Veer Savarkar?’ contains many controversial portions such as allegations over his connection with the British and his role in the partition of the country. The Seva Dal is the grassroots organization of the Congress party. Pertinently, it cites a mention from the book ‘Freedom at Midnight’ by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre. It quotes page 423 of the aforesaid book, which puts forth that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his “political guru” Savarkar before the former turned celibate.

Shiv Sena's flip-flop over Savarkar

Recently, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi made a statement at the Bharat Bachao rally where he remarked that he was not ‘Rahul Savarkar’ to apologise for his atrocious ‘Rape in India’ remark. It was a reference to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from prison. However, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray refused to comment on Gandhi’s remark.

Meanwhile, party MP Sanjay Raut indirectly hit out at the Congress party. Writing in his ‘Rokthok’ column in Saamana, he dared those accusing Savarkar of apologising to the British to spend even 72 hours in the Andaman prison. Contending that it had become a fashion for those having no contribution in the freedom struggle to question Savarkar, he claimed that even Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru had not gone through the torment faced by the likes of Savarkar.

