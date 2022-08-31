Will Hemant Soren's Govt Fall? Not The First Time In Jharkhand; Check Past Instances Here

Amid speculations that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its allies MLAs are mulling switching sides and raising the fears of the fall of CM Hemant Soren's government in Jharkhand, this is not the first time that a government in Jharkhand has faced the fear of losing its majority. Check all the instances in the past where the Jharkhand government has fallen.

2005 state assembly

After the Jharkhand assembly election of 2005, wherein no single party of the pre-poll alliance got the majority, JMM's Shibu Soren formed a government in alliance with UPA. However, the government of Shibu Soren could not live more than 10 days as Soren resigned from the CM post following his failure to obtain a vote of confidence.

BJP rushed to take the opportunity to return to power in Jharkhand and soon Arjun Mujnda was sworn in as the CM with the support of independents. However, even this government of NDA failed to complete the entire tenure as in 2006, independent MLA Madhu Koda and three other independent legislators withdrew their support to teh Munda government. Following this, the UPA decided to make Koda the next CM and on September 16, 2006, Madu Koda became the CM of Jharkhand.

The political instability again grew up in Jharkhand and in 2008, Shibu Soren again staked a claim for the post of CM. JMM withdrew its support from the Koda government in 2008 and Soren again became Jharkhand CM on August 27, 2008. However, after failing to win the bypoll from the Tamar constituency in 2009, Soren resigned from the CM post and presidential rule was imposed.

2009 state assembly

After the third assembly elections, Soren once again formed the Government along with the BJP and was sworn in as Chief Minister of Jharkhand on 30 December 2009, but the Soren government only lasted for 153 days, following the withdrawal of the BJP's support after which presidential rule was imposed again in the state.

The Presidential rule ended when BJP's Arjun Munda was again sworn in as the CM of Jharkhand in September 2010 with support from the JMM. The coalition government could complete its tenure and the government fell on January 18, 2013, following JMM's decision to withdraw its support from the Munda government.

After the Presidential rule for seven months following the fall of the Munda government in Jharkhand, the state got another coalition government of JMM-Congress-RJD and Hemant Soren became the Minister in 2013.