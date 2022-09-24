Will Kangana Ranaut Contest Polls From Mathura? Here's What Hema Malini Has To Say

Amid looming speculations that Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut might claim the already hot Mathura seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha Assembly elections, the actor-turned-politician Hema Malini responded by saying, "Good, it's good." Reacting to the buzz, the BJP MP responded by asking a counter-question about why people want only film stars in Mathura.

"Good, it's good. What are my views on it? It’s all on god. Lord Krishna will do it, what he wants to do," Hema Malini said while replying to a "what-if" question on Kangana Ranaut's entry onto the political grounds of Mathura. "So you will not allow a local to contest...You want only film stars here?" she said, adding, "Tomorrow Rakhi Sawant’s name might also pop up."

Notably, the 73-year-old BJP leader was elected as a Member of Parliament from Mathura seat twice, in 2014 and in 2019.

Kangana's visit to Mathura sparks speculations

Just a few days earlier, actor Kangana Ranaut, who often grabs attention for her sharp remarks in public, visited the Thakur Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan along with her family amid tight security.

"It is our good fortune that we get the privilege of seeing Krishna and Radhe Maa," Kangana said during her visit. The actor said that she had come to Mathura to seek lord Krishna's blessings as she has completed filming her second directorial movie 'Emergency'. The actor, however, avoided answering questions related to her entry into politics.

Notably, the actress during the promotions of her film 'Thailavii', which was based on Tamil actress turned politician Jayalalitha, said that she would definitely love to join politics if her fans want her to get into the field.

On the film front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in director Sarwesh Mewara’s "Tejas" in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Her film "Emergency", in which she is portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is soon to hit theatres.

