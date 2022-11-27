Will Make Indore Biggest Logistics Hub Like Chicago If Congress Wins MP Polls Next Year: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Indore will be developed as India's biggest logistics hub along the lines of Chicago if his party forms a government after the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

He also took potshots at the media saying top politicians of the ruling party, film stars and cricketers hog the limelight whereas farmers and labourers are ignored. Earlier in the day, the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Gandhi reached Indore on the fifth day of its Madhya Pradesh leg.

People from different sections of society including a differently-abled man, Manohar, also joined the foot march and Gandhi was seen pushing his wheelchair to some distance. The Congress leader was also seen riding a motorcycle.

Taking a swipe at the Centre over demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST), Gandhi said both the moves caused the 'biggest loss" to the country.

“What the Chinese army could not do, demonetisation and GST have done.

"If Congress forms a government after the next Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, I will tell Congressmen to develop Indore as India's biggest logistics centre like the US has developed Chicago," he said.

Gandhi said he marched for eight hours in Indore.

He said instead of talking about the problems being faced by the unemployed, farmers and labourers, the media is paying special attention to top politicians of the ruling party, film stars, and cricketers.

"We tell the press to talk about unemployment, farm loan waiver, farmers and labourers, but they (media personnel) tell how Aishwarya Rai is dressed, what did Shah Rukh Khan say, or how Virat Kohli hits a boundary," Gandhi told a public meeting at Indore's Rajwada Square.

He said the media is diverting the public attention from basic issues.

“When you watch TV and change news channels, you see (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi on the first five channels and (Home Minister) Amit Shah on the sixth channel. But you will not see the face of farmers and the tears of labourers on the channels,” he said.

During the Yatra on Sunday, Gandhi pushed a wheel-chair of a physically-challenged man, who joined the march along with people from different sections of the society.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will take a night halt at Chimanbagh Ground in Indore, officials said.

As per the initial plan of the Congress, Gandhi and other yatra participants were to be accommodated at the city's Khalsa Stadium. But the plan could not materialise following a controversy over Congress veteran Kamal Nath, facing allegations in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, was felicitated by organisers at a Sikh religious event held at Khalsa College on November 8.

