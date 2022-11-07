Will Maratha Quota Be Restored On Basis Of EWS Verdict? Here's What Fadnavis Had To Say

In wake of the EWS quota verdict, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis dwelled on whether this will pave the way for the restoration of the Maratha quota. Addressing a briefing on Monday, he revealed that the state government shall examine all possibilities after reservation was allowed over and above the existing 50% reservation to SCs, STs, and Other Backward Classes. At the same time, he highlighted that the economically weaker Marathas can avail of the EWS quota as well.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "The SC has upheld the validity of the reservation given by PM Modi's government to the Economically Weaker Sections. On one hand, the caste-based reservation will prevail. Along with this, the sections that didn't get reservation but were economically weak are going to get 10% reservation. Especially, in a state like Maharashtra, there is a question mark over the Maratha reservation. Until the Marathas get reservation afresh, the 10% EWS reservation will be applicable to the poor among the Marathas. The EWS reservation will be applicable to the poor within the minorities."

He stressed, "This issue (Maratha reservation) was akin to the reservation given to the EWS by breaching the 50% ceiling. And the Supreme Court has upheld its validity now. In light of this judgment, we have to examine all other issues".

In the SEBC Act which came into force on November 30, 2018, the Maratha community was declared as a "Socially and Educational Backward Class" and accorded 16% reservation, propelling the total reservation in Maharashtra to 68%. While the HC reduced the quantum of Maratha reservation to 12% in educational institutions and 13% in public employment, the SC struck it down altogether.

Interacting with media on the landmark judgement as the Constitution bench of the Hon Supreme Court upholds 10% #reservation for #EWS Economically Weaker Sections.#EWSjudgement https://t.co/AUa7cAoCCX — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 7, 2022

SC upholds EWS quota

In a landmark verdict earlier in the day, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional amendment providing 10% reservation to persons belonging to EWS in admissions and government jobs. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha cleared a bill in this regard on January 8 and January 9, 2019, respectively. On September 27, a 5-judge Constitution bench comprising CJI UU Lalit, Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi, and J B Pardiwala had reserved its verdict on nearly 40 petitions challenging the EWS quota.

While the petitioners argued that economic criteria cannot be the basis for classification, the then Attorney General KK Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta vehemently defended the amendment. The CJI and Justice Bhat dissented with the majority view of Justices Maheshwari, Trivedi and Pardiwala. Thus, the 10% EWS reservation was upheld by a majority of 3:2.