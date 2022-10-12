In a key development, MNS chief Raj Thackeray kept the doors open for forming an alliance for the upcoming civic body polls in Thane, Mumbai and other cities. He chaired a crucial meeting of party workers from across Maharashtra on Tuesday. Speaking to the media after the meeting, senior MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar revealed that Thackeray had exhorted party workers to harbour a positive mindset. The MNS chief also reportedly affirmed that his party can emerge as a viable alternative amid the current political situation in Maharashtra.

Bala Nandgaonkar observed, "This was a very important meeting. This meeting was attended by party workers and office-bearers from cities like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nashik. Saheb addressed the party workers. He gave a very positive message to party workers that they should start the preparations for the elections. Because people are tired of the dirt in Maharashtra politics. So, people's expectations of us have increased. So, we should go to the people with a positive mindset". Hinting that MNS won't field a candidate for the Andheri bypoll, he also stressed that MNS is yet to take a call on forging tie-ups.

Rumours of alliance with BJP

While the JP Nadda-led party has ruled out an alliance with Raj Thackeray from time to time, an implicit understanding between the BJP-Eknath Shinde camp and MNS might prove to be a potent force in this election. The last meeting between Devendra Fadnavis and the MNS supremo took place on July 15 when the latter was recuperating after undergoing hip replacement surgery. Their bonhomie was on display after Raj Thackeray lauded the BJP leader for taking oath as the Deputy CM on the instructions of the party's high command and stressed that it cannot be considered a 'demotion'.

Interestingly, Thackeray has remained conspicuous by his silence on the rift in Shiv Sena. After the Election Commission of India froze the Shiv Sena name and symbol, he tweeted, "None of my Maharashtra soldiers should talk or write on any media or social media about the ongoing political events. I will present the party's position on all this in due course".