'Will Money Fall From Sky?': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Rubbishes Mahagatbandhan's Jobs Promise

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV amid the ongoing Bihar polls, CM Nitish Kumar rubbished the Mahagatbandhan's promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs. Terming it as a "bogus" promise, he claimed that the job opportunities people had increased during his tenure in power. Maintaining that this was an attempt to garner publicity, he alleged that the creation of so many jobs will result in a burden of more than Rs.1,44 lakh crore. He stressed that this scenario was not possible even in a developed state.

On the Mahagatbandhan's promise of 10 lakh jobs, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar remarked, "This is bogus. Which post will be created? We have continuously increased the posts. Earlier, the budget was less than Rs.24,000 crore. Now, we have increased it to more than Rs.2 lakh crore. The job opportunities for people have increased. If they don’t say something like this, how will they get publicity? It is the habit of some people to garner publicity in such things. Do they have any knowledge about the 3-4 promises made by them?

He added, "The overall salary bill for these jobs will be more than Rs.1,44,000 crore per year. From where will they bring it? Will the money fall from the sky? This is not going to happen."

Providing a comparative analysis of the jobs created during the JD(U)-BJP government and the 15 years of RJD rule, Kumar elaborated, "We have worked speedily for employment. In the 15 years of their tenure, how many jobs were created? From 1990 to 2005, they created 95,000 jobs whether it is in the police, teaching or government. On the other hand, our government has created more than 6 lakh jobs". Kumar is the Chief Ministerial candidate of NDA.

Bihar Assembly election

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. The next two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7. To observe the COVID-19 prevention norms, each polling booth will have less than 1000 voters. To decongest polling stations further, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

