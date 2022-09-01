'Will Move Court': AIUDF Chief After Visiting Demolished Assam Madrasa With 'terror Links'

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday visited Markazul Ma-Arif Qari Aiyana Madrassa in Assam's Bongaigaon district which was demolished by the administration on Wednesday.

He assured people that his party will move court against the government action. The authorities had claimed that the premises of the madrasa was allegedly being used for terror activities.

'If necessary will move to Supreme Court,' says AIUDF chief

On Wednesday, Ajmal said the Assam government should stop its bulldozer action against Madrasas in the state adding that if needed his party will move the Supreme Court. "We can’t accept the Assam government’s bulldozer drive against the Madrasas in the state. It should be stopped. If necessary we will move the Supreme Court or any other against it," the AIUDF chief said.

He further claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are "targeting" Muslims. "There may be some anti-social people in the Muslim community and the government should take action against the bad elements. We have no issue with it. But use a bulldozer in Madrasa can’t be accepted," Ajmal added.

Meanwhile, authorities in Assam on Wednesday demolished a madrassa in the Bongaigaon district after allegations that its premises were being used for terror activities.

The Madrasa that was demolished on Wednesday was the third madrasa to be razed by the Assam government after the arrests of 37 persons including the Imam and madrasa teachers on allegations of being linked to terror outfits Al Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that some madrasa managements were not operating the regional institution but were running a terrorist hub.

“This is the second madrasa we evicted as they were not running as an institution but were running as a terrorist hub. I don’t want to generalise, but we investigate and take appropriate action when a complaint of fundamentalism comes,” Sarma had said.

Recently Sarma informed that six Bangladeshi nationals linked to ABT and AQIS entered Assan in 2016-17 and one of them has been arrested while five are still absconding. He said that a portal will be introduced by the government where Imams from outside the state will have to register.