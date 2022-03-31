'Will Never Form Alliance With TRS Because CM KCR Is Not Trustworthy': Telangana Congress

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Wednesday dismissed possibilities of forging an alliance with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party, saying that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao "is not trustworthy".

"Congress would not forge an alliance with KCR and his party TRS at any cost because he is not trustworthy. We have seen him in 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019. We can trust any other leader or party, but not KCR and TRS," Reddy told ANI.

This comes at a juncture when Rao is eying national politics and intends to bring all the anti-BJP parties together on one platform before the 2024 general elections.

Revanth Reddy said KCR and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi are "twin brothers" and will help the BJP win the Lok Sabha polls.

"KCR and Asaduddin Owaisi are twin brothers who help the BJP win. Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana in April and expose the lies by the KCR government. KCR has become weak in Telangana politics, and therefore he is misleading people by talking about national politics," the Congress leader said

KCR's naitonal ambitions

Earlier this month, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that he is holding talks with like-minded parties to give "a new direction" to the nation, but asserted that it would be wrong to say now that attempts are being made by regional political outfits to forge an anti-BJP front.

The Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) president, said that political discussions are being held about steps needed for the development of the nation as the country could not achieve the desired development even after 75 years of independence.

The Telangana CM has been travelling across the country to meet opposition leaders and it was being seen as an effort to form a united alliance against the BJP.

"A strong attempt is being made to try something new to give a new direction to the country as not much development has taken place in the last 75 years. Something new has to be done," Rao told reporters.