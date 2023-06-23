Will Nitish Kumar's Plane Touch Down In Land Of Oppn Unity Or Remain Stranded On Runway?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, donning the pilot's hat, accompanied by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav as the co-pilot prepares to embark on a mission ahead of Lok Sabha 2024 polls. Their objective: to gather prominent leaders from a multitude of opposition parties and fly them together towards the elusive destination of "Opposition Unity." As leaders from across the political spectrum descend upon Patna for a crucial meeting on June 23, the prospect of a united front for the forthcoming 2024 elections takes centre stage, even as challenges and uncertainties loom large.

Scheduled by Nitish Kumar, a seasoned leader and the driving force behind the Janata Dal (United), the meeting aims to bring together leaders from various parties who stand opposed to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Uddhav Thackeray are among the prominent figures expected to grace this political congregation.

However, even before the aircraft's engines roar to life, uncertainties and challenges cast a shadow over the ambitious endeavour. Mayawati, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) declared her absence from the meeting, dismissing it as a mere handshaking ceremony devoid of genuine intentions to join forces. Her remarks have sparked fresh doubts about the feasibility of uniting diverse parties with conflicting interests and rivalries.

The Big Task: Can Nitish's plane take off with Opposition leaders on board?

The task at hand for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his co-pilot, Tejashwi, is indeed formidable. The prospect of forging a joint Opposition front prior to the 2024 poll raises pertinent questions that demand thoughtful consideration. How can arch-rivals like Mamata Banerjee and the Left in West Bengal, the Congress and AAP in Delhi and Punjab, and the Congress and the Left in Kerala harmoniously collaborate towards a shared goal?

In addition to this, the recent episodes of discord, between Mamata Banerjee and the Congress in West Bengal amid the Panchayat elections violence, as well as the ongoing AAP-Congress faceoff in Delhi over the Center's ordinance, raise pertinent questions about the feasibility of such an alliance.

The ability of Nitish Kumar, a seasoned political strategist, to orchestrate the Opposition unity ahead of the high-stakes Lok Sabha elections in 2024 remains an enigma. Observers and political pundits anxiously await the outcome of this audacious mission. Will it mark a watershed moment in Indian politics, where traditional adversaries unite ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, or will it be another futile attempt lost in the annals of political history? Only time holds the key to unlocking the answers, as pilot Nitish Kumar makes the boarding call for the Opposition leaders from the capital of Bihar.