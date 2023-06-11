Will Not Allow Anyone To Take Law Into Their Hands: Maharashtra CM On Communal Violence

Amid several incidents of communal clashes in parts of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Sunday said his government will not allow anyone in the state to take law into their hands.

“It is the responsibility of our government to maintain law and order. The opposition reiterates only one thing... They talk about Tipu Sultan and Aurangzeb, they take out their photos, banners.

“We will not allow this in Maharashtra. This is the Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji...our government is working on his inspiration and ideals. So, anyone taking law into their hands will not be spared, and the government will fulfil its role in maintaining law and order,” Shinde told a press conference here.

The Maharashtra CM is in the Union territory for a four-day visit, during which he visited the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu. He also called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here.

Shinde also attended a party meet here in which party leaders from 11 states participated.

He said he was happy that the meeting took place here as it was happening for the first time in the party’s history.

Asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s claims that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asked Shinde to drop four key ministers of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, he said, “I do not want to talk about him”.

“When you throw a stone into mud, what happens,” he added.