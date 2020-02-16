'Will Not Disappoint,' Says Somnath Bharti On AAP Going National

AAP MLA from Malviya Nagar constituency Somnath Bharti hinted at the pan India political ambition of the party and claimed that people were demanding that AAP should go nationwide. In a near-repeat performance of 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party on February 11, retained power with a stunning victory, winning 62 of the 70 assembly seats and leaving the BJP with just eight seats. The AAP had bagged 67 seats in 2015.

Speaking at the Ram Leela Maidan. the AAP MLA said that people are demanding the party to go pan India and further stated that the party will not disappoint them.

Somnath was the law minister in Arvind Kejriwal’s last government and is considered close to AAP’s top leadership. Furthermore, the MLA stressed on AAP's developmental agenda and attributed the landslide victory in Delhi elections to the initiative in sectors like education, health, and other basic issues.

Bharti was speaking at Ram Lila Maidan as Arvind Kejriwal took oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time.

Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi CM for third time at Ramlila Maidan

After registering a thumping victory in the Delhi polls, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time. Along with him, six ministers took oath namely - Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautam.

After Delhi polls victory, AAP to focus on next MCD elections

After scripting a scintillating win in the just-concluded Delhi polls, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is now likely to focus on the next municipal elections, sources said on Wednesday.

"As the party has registered a landslide victory in the assembly elections, it will now focus on the next MCD polls," a source said. "The AAP will further strengthen organisational structure in view of the next civic polls," he said. In its manifesto, the AAP had promised to give Rs 1 crore to the kin of sanitation workers who die while performing the duty. This move will garner the support of the workers of the corporations, the sources said.

