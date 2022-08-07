At a time the rift between the BJP and JD(U) appears to be widening with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar complaining about not getting proportional participation in the Union Cabinet, Bihar Minister Vijay Choudhary has announced that the JD(U) will not be a part of the Union Cabinet until 2024. It’s pertinent to mention here that senior JD(U) leader and former union minister RCP Singh resigned from the party on August 6.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Minister for Education & Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that the Bihar CM doesn’t wish to remain in the Union Cabinet.

“Nitish Kumar has expressed his unwillingness to be a part of the Union cabinet,” said Choudhary and added that as JD(U) has not received a proportional share in the Union Cabinet, there was no interest to be a part of the same.

“The party had taken a decision to not participate in the Cabinet because as per our demand the number of Cabinet berths was not given to the JD(U),” Choudhary told Republic.

‘RCP Singh’s chapter is over’

When asked whether former JD(U) minister RCP Singh decided to join the Union Cabinet as a minister without the go-ahead of party supremo Nitish Kumar, Choudhary said, “That chapter is over”.

It’s significant to mention here, that Singh resigned from the party on August 6 after JD(U) levied corruption charges against him. In the latest update to the tiff, Singh plans to take legal action against the Nitish Kumar-led party for making defamatory statements.

Rift widens between BJP and JD(U)

The BJP-JD(U) relations are under severe stress as among other factors, the party’s national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, on August 6, proclaimed JD(U)’s ambition of gaining the number one spot in Bihar after the setback received in the 2020 Assembly polls.

He was referring to the defeat faced by the JD(U) candidates in the 2020 Assembly elections against Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti party nominees, most of whom were BJP rebels.

However, Home Minister Amit Shah, presiding over the 2-day national executive of various morchas of the BJP in Patna, said, "BJP-JD(U) will contest elections together in 2024. Narendra Modi will be BJP's prime ministerial candidate."

