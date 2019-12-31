Will Not Stop Students From Protesting Against CAA, Says Capt Amarinder Singh

Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh reiterated his stand that his government will not allow the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state, adding that the government will back students protesting against the contentious Act.

Taking to Twitter, the CM said that his government will allow students to protest against the contentious Act, and other decisions of the central government. He, however, said that peace in the state would be maintained at all costs.

Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh said his government would not stop students from protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and other controversial actions of the central government, but would not allow the state’s peace to be disturbed at any cost. — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) December 31, 2019

Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday held a protest in Ludhiana in which a large number of people took part. The CM reiterated that he will not let CAA to divide or discriminate against any Indian.

He said that the protestors had come together to safeguard & protect the Constitution of India. "They protest not for themselves, but for a united India envisioned by both Ambedkar & Gandhi," he said in a tweet.

People from all over Punjab protested against the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct in Ludhiana today. Our nation is built with the blood & sweat of all, irrespective of religion. We can not let laws such as the #CAA divide us or discriminate against any Indian.#IndiaAgainstCAA pic.twitter.com/wwns39jANQ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 30, 2019

"CAA is divisive, dangerous for country"

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act "divisive and dangerous" for the country. Addressing Congress leaders and workers during a protest march here, Singh urged people to unite against the "draconian" legislation and said his party would fight "tooth and nail" against it.

"Indians should unite against BJP's divisive and dangerous attempts to destroy the nation's secular fabric with the draconian Citizenship Amendment Act," said Singh. "My government will not allow the implementation of the CAA in Punjab and the Congress will fight against it tooth and nail," said Amarinder Singh, who was joined by senior Congress leaders Asha Kumari and Sunil Jakhar.

The CM said the BJP could not get away with its "nefarious designs" and pointed out that protests against the "draconian Act" were continuing in 16 states. He also read out the preamble of the Constitution, terming it India's foundation which, according to him, should not be disturbed. While constitutions were amended from time to time across the world, no one could tolerate tinkering with their basic structure, he said, adding that even the United Nations had termed the CAA "discriminatory".

