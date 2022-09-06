'Will Open His Eyes': Annamalai's Scathing Assessment Of Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra

A day ahead of Congress' much-touted 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai took on the grand old party and said that the 'Bharat Chodo' yatra will open Rahul Gandhi's eye to a new India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and transformation in the last eight years.

Though the 'Bharat Jodo' yatra will be formally launched on September 7 at a rally in Kanyakumari, it will actually commence at 7 am on September 8 when Rahul Gandhi and several other Congress leaders will undertake the journey on foot. Starting from Kanyakumari, the yatra will pass through several states to culminate in Srinagar.

In a series of tweets, Annamalai said, "Rahul Gandhi, a 4G dynast, will be happy to note how self-reliant India has become, breaking the “Hamse Nahi Ho Payegha” attitude that his Family was deeply invested in. Today India is on the path to becoming the World’s Vishwaguru!"

Citing an American Express survey, the BJP leader noted that 83% of MSMEs benefitted from the Centre's "Make in India" programme. "It is the same scheme that you & your party belittled! From 8 startup unicorns in 2015, today India stands tall with over 103 unicorns. Request you to meet them during your yatra!"

Smt. Indira Gandhi & Thiru Rajiv Gandhi had implied that implementing the Mandal commission recommendation would “Open a Can of Worms”.



We are sure that during your interactions, you will remind the people of this legacy!

'Witness during yatra, digital money has become norm,' says Annamalai

The Tamil Nadu BJP chief further said that Rahul Gandhi will be baffled to see during his yatra that digital money has become a norm even in the rural suburbs. In August 2022, Rs 10.72 lakh crores were transacted through UPIs by 26 crore unique users across the country, he added.

"In 1985, former PM Rajiv Gandhi had said that for every rupee spent, only 15 paise reached the beneficiary. Today, DBT has avoided queues & 100% of the money transferred reaches without spillovers! Thanks to Jan Dhan Yojana, which saved the exchequer ₹2.23 lakh crores," Annamalai said.

The former IPS officer said that on meeting farmers, Rahul Gandhi will be awestruck that 24 farm produces are in MSP. "Also to the fact that MSP for paddy has grown by 56% in the last eight years and 11.36 Crore PM Kisan beneficiaries are receiving Rs 6,000 per Annum with no middlemen cuts."

'Our Hon PM has ensured you a safe Yatra,' says BJP leader Annamalai

Moreover, the saffron party leader stated that Congress' yatra has been made safe by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by ensuring that 94.4 crore Indians have taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, increasing the length of the national highways by 50% in the last eight years, reducing districts reporting left-wing extremism from 70 in 2014 to 46 in 2021, increasing tapped water supply and electrifying villages.

Our Hon PM has ensured you a safe Yatra;



1. 94.4 Crore Indians have taken 2 doses of Covid Vaccines.

2. National highway length has increased by a whopping 50% in the last 8 years!

Districts reporting left-wing extremism have dropped from 70 in 2014 to 46 in 2021.

The BJP leader also asked Rahul Gandhi to nudge his UPA partners, especially the DMK government, to honour their poll promises by reducing the petrol and diesel rates. "We also urge that you fill the tanks of the vehicles in your convoy in BJP-ruled states to save money," Annamalai added.

