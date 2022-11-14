Will Prashant Kishor Contest Elections? Poll Strategist Breaks Silence On Political Future

Having embarked on a 3500 km long Padayatra, poll strategist Prashant Kishor broke his silence on the possibility of entering the electoral fray himself. Addressing a press conference in Bettiah on November 12, he was quoted as saying by PTI, “Why would I contest polls? I have no such aspirations". Hitting out at JDU's criticism, he asserted that the Nitish Kumar-led party was unhappy with him because he charted an independent path. He said, “JD(U) leaders like to berate me. They should ask Nitish Kumar what was I doing at his residence for two years if I had no political understanding".

Prashant Kishor's political stance

A vice president of JDU, Prashant Kishor was expelled from the party on January 29, 2020, for anti-party activities. Since the last few months, he and Nitish Kumar have often engaged in a war of words over the latter's decision to return to the Mahagatbandhan fold. While visiting a remote part of the West Champaran district as part of his padayatra on October 4, Kishor claimed that the Bihar CM had asked him to lead JDU, an offer which he subsequently turned down. A day later, he stressed that he won't work for Kumar even if the latter "vacates the CM's chair" for him.

Speaking to the media subsequently, the JDU leader categorically denied this. Countering this, Kishor suggested that age is catching up with the Bihar CM. A few days later, Kishor claimed that the Chief Ministers of 6 states whom he has helped in the past are extending assistance to his padayatra. Prashant Kishor revealed, "In the last 10 years, we worked on 11 elections and won 10 of them. There are CMs in 6 states whom we helped to become the CM. I never took money from them. Now, we are doing so. We are seeking their help. We are telling them to help us citing that we are doing a new experiment in Bihar".

Reacting to this, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal opined, "Prashant Kishor had himself admitted that the persons whom he made the Chief Minister are giving him money. Obviously, Nitish Kumar is included in this. Both of them talk to each other at night and are hatching a conspiracy to break the votes of the BJP. Because a very big section of Bihar is ready to depose the alliance of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi. That's why Prashant Kishor is a part of this conspiracy by becoming an agent of Nitish Kumar."