'Will Quit Politics But Continue My Work As MP': Babul Supriyo After Meeting With JP Nadda

After meeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, former party leader Babul Supriyo on Monday made it clear that there is no change in his plan of quitting politics. Talking to the media, the singer-turned-politician, however, added that he would discharge his duties as a Member of Parliament from Asansol, and make sure that the projects initiated in his constituency in West Bengal are completed, without relishing any benefits.

"I have received many calls from the people of Asansol, and after giving enough thought to it, I have decided that I will continue to discharge my constitutional responsibilities as an MP. I will, however, no more enjoy the benefits, except drawing the monthly salary. I will vacate my Delhi home, and also give up on the security," Babul Supriyo said in a statement to the media.

He also took the opportunity to make it clear that he would no longer be associated with any political work of the BJP. "You would not see me as a part of the day to day functioning, and will no longer comment on issues or take part in events as part of any political party," he said, underlining that one can be an MP, without being associated with any political party in particular.

Babul Supriyo bids adieu to politics

The meeting of Babul Supriyo with JP Nadda comes a couple of days after he quit politics by dropping a post on Facebook. In the Facebook post, the two-time Lok Sabha parliamentarian from Asansol wrote, "Goodbye! I took the advice of father, mother, wife, and friends, and after hearing them all, I affirm that I am not going to any other party - TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I am confirming that nobody has called me. I am going nowhere. I am a one-team player! Have always supported one team #MohunBagan - Have been with only one party - BJP West Bengal. That’s it!!"

However, he later deleted the part where he has mentioned that he would not be switching to TMC or Congress, raising speculations of him joining either of the two parties, especially when things had not been all that well with BJP after he failed to get a berth in the Union cabinet after the rejig on July 7. He confirmed in the post that the rejig was one of the reasons behind him quitting politics. "There is a big difference between 2014 and 2019. I don't want to panic and say something. I will leave the BJP high command to answer that. Their answer will bring peace to me as well," he had written in the post, referring to the rejig.

In the first innings of the BJP-led NDA government, Supriyo served as a Minister of State for Urban Development, Housing, and Urban Poverty alleviation from November 2014 to July 2016, and Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises from July 2016 to May 2019. In 2019, when the second innings of the BJP-led NDA government began, Supriyo was given the Ministry of Environment, and he continued to serve as the Minister of State of the Ministry till the cabinet rejig on July 7.