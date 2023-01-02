Last Updated:

'Will Rahul Gandhi Say Sorry For Campaigning Against Demonetisation?': BJP On SC Verdict

After SC's verdict on DeMo, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad took a dig at Congress and asked will Rahul Gandhi now say sorry for his campaign against demonetisation.

Megha Rawat
BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Monday, January 2, hailed the Supreme Court's ruling and took a dig at Congress for its campaign against the decision. He asked if Congress' Rahul Gandhi will tender an apology after the verdict. Notably, the apex court in a 4:1 majority verdict upheld the government's 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes. The Supreme Court by a majority judgement found the entire decision-making process to be fair and reasonable.

BJP leader and former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "It is a historic decision and is in the national interest. Will former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tender an apology for his campaign against demonetisation? Congress stirred a storm when demonetisation was implemented. Rahul Gandhi used to speak against the policy even in foreign countries."

BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad also hit out at former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram for highlighting the minority judgment. "They are ignoring with impunity the majority verdict to make incharitable and scandalous statements," he said.

'Demonetisation was done for various valid reasons'

In the press briefing, Ravi Shankar Prasad also asserted that the exercise of demonetisation was done for various valid cases namely removing fake currency, countering terror funding, black marketing, etc.

Further, he avered that India has transformed into Digital India. He said, "Just in October, India recorded a great harvest of digital transactions worth Rs 730 crores amounting to Rs 12 lakh crore transactions. We would like to factually emphasise that 2 lakh 38 thousand shelf companies were shut down."

He also mentioned that the demonetisation done in 2016 proved to be the 'biggest blow' to terrorism by curbing terror funding. He claimed that the Centre's move boosted income tax and cleansed the economy, 

SC Upholds Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Centre's decision to demonetise erstwhile Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, stating that there was no legal fault in the central government's 2016 decision. Notably, the Centre, on November 8, 2016, demonetised nearly 86 per cent of the Indian currency in a bid to crack down on corruption and encourage the use of digital currency. 

The five-judge bench, led by Justice SA Nazeer, said there was adequate consultation between the central government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) before taking the decision to demonetise the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

