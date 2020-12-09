'Will Request Repealing Of Farm Laws': Sitaram Yechury As Oppn Gears Up To Meet President

Ahead of his meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday announced that his delegation's one-point demand was to appeal to the President to direct the Centre to repeal the three agrarian laws. "We are going to meet the President today at 5 pm. Only 5 people are being allowed due to COVID. Rahul, Sharad Ji, me, D Raja, and TR Baalu. We all know so many parties have supported farmers. Our demand is to repeal all the 3 Laws. Those laws are against farmers and development," he said.

"We have appealed to the President earlier to not sign the Laws. Will again appeal to President to ask his government to repeal those Laws. Those Laws are anti-India and anti-farmers," he said adding that 25 parties had shown their support to farmers.

A delegation led by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK's TR Baalu and others will meet President Ram Nath Kovind over the ongoing farmers' protest today. Representatives of 11 parties will meet the President and express their concern over the farm laws over which the farmers are protesting for the past 14 days. This comes despite a considerable amount of reports showing Sharad Pawar's support towards the reform during UPA's term as well as the Congress party's promise to do away with the APMC Act in their 2019 election manifesto.

Centre sends 5-point proposal to farmers

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has prepared a five-point proposal for amendments in the farm laws. The proposal has been sent to farmers on Wednesday who will deliberate and decide on it and plan their further strategy.

As per sources, following are the five amendment points in the proposal:

MSP is not going anywhere and there will be no changes in MSP

APMC will be strengthened

Private players will have to get themselves registered

In contract farming, farmers will be allowed to go to court. Fast track courts to be set up in contract farming disputes

Tax to be imposed on private players

