'Will Resign When People Ask': Amit Shah Tells WB CM, Asks TMC To Be Prepared For Farewell

Retaliating to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's continuous demand for his resignation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing an election rally in Basirhat on Sunday asserted that he will resign from the post whenever the public wants him to but she should be prepared to resign on May 2. "At 2 pm on May 2, be prepared to go and hand over your resignation to the governor," he said.

Pointing out that the ongoing election is not a fight for power between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress, he said, "The fight is between the girls, the women and TMC, between the youth and TMC, between the businessmen and TMC, between the farmers and TMC, between the poor and the TMC, and the general public comprising all of those listed above has done all preparation to give farewell to Didi and TMC."

He added, "Didi is a very big politician and has served the State for ten years, and therefore she should not be given a small farewell." Suggesting the crowd to prepare for a big farewell, he added, "Give her grand farewell by getting BJP 200 seats."

'Didi urged women, youth to surround CAPF'

Talking about the fourth phase of elections, he claimed that some miscreants at the behest of Banerjee attacked the booth, and tried to snatch the arms of the Central Armed Security Force and said, "The CAPF was left with no option but to fire which lead to the death of four youths." Pointing out that it is a matter of grief for all, he asked why the youths went to the extent?

Recalling the time when Banerjee urged the women, the youth in the same seat to surround the CAPF, he said, "You made your point and went away but because of you, four of the youths lost their lives."

Also discussing another murder that took place in the phase, he said, "At 7:30 am, your goons fired in broad daylight and killed an innocent. You talk about the other four dead but the fifth person who died, who was a BJP worker, you did not even mention him?" Reminding Banerjee that she is the CM of the State, he added, "When there was a harm to your vote bank you cried, but when a Rajvanshi died, you did not even shed a tear."

In two separate incidents, 5 people were killed in the fourth phase.

West Bengal Elections

West Bengal election is seeing an intense face-off between the BJP and the TMC. While the BJP is targeting the ruling TMC over the poor state of development in its regime to come to power, TMC is trying hard to retain it by making the best use of the regional card, and tagging the BJP as an 'outsider', and proving "Bangla nijer meyekei chaye".

The first phase of elections took place on March 27, the second phase on April 1, the third phase on April 6 and the fourth phase on April 10. In the first phase, the voter turnout was over 86 per cent while in the second, third and fourth phase it was over 80 percent, 77 percent and 76 percent respectively.

The voting for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2.

(Credits-PTI)