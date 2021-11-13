Will revolutionise Delhi civic bodies with Kejriwal model of governance if voted to power: AAP

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) AAP MLA Raghav Chadha rolled out a project on Saturday for the repairing of a road stretch in Old Rajinder Nagar and said his party will "revolutionise" the municipal corporations in Delhi with the "Kejriwal model of governance" if voted to power.

Slamming the BJP-ruled civic body of the area, the Rajinder Nagar MLA said the stretch connecting Shankar Road to Pusa Road required "crucial" repairing and carpeting work as the broken road was "seemingly fatal".

"The civic body had issued a work order for the same (repairing and carpeting) in October 2020 and it was supposed to get it completed within three months. Yet the work is at a standstill today," he said, adding that "it is a much sought after road stretch of the area".

The Arvind Kejriwal government has now taken the onus of repairing the road at a cost of over Rs 90 lakh "to aid and protect the public", the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

"The MCD roads of Delhi are in a despicable state. The condition of the MCD roads in Old Rajinder Nagar as well as all over the Assembly constituency is completely disastrous. We had to undertake the task of getting roads repaired in the area under the Mukhyamantri Sadak Punarnirman Yojana because of this," he said.

Both the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are gearing up for the civic polls due to be held early next year. While the BJP rules all the three municipal corporations in Delhi, the AAP is the main opposition party.

"I am certain that the people of Delhi will kick the BJP out from the MCD soon. We will revolutionise the MCD with the Kejriwal model of governance after AAP comes to power in the next elections," the party quoted Chadha as saying in a statement.

Meanwhile, Chadha, who is also the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), dedicated a water pipeline project in Old Rajinder Nagar to the people.

"We are actively working towards providing the best possible services to each and every citizen of Delhi. The Delhi Jal Board will now take up the task of laying pipelines in the Old Rajinder Nagar area, which will significantly enhance the supply chain here. I am certain that the people of the area will greatly benefit from it," he said.

The DJB will lay the pipeline from Rajinder Park to Block 7 at a cost of "almost Rs 10 lakh", the AAP said. PTI PK RC

